TURLOCK (CBS13) — A search is on for two suspects connected to the shooting death of a man in Turlock on Wednesday night, authorities said.
The Turlock Police Department said they received reports at around 10:06 p.m. regarding a man being shot in the 1100 block of N. Golden State Boulevard.
Officers located a 51-year-old male victim on the scene with at least one gunshot wound.
Turlock PD said the man was taken tot he hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives said they determined there are at least two suspects — one man and one woman. The suspects left the scene before police arrived.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspect descriptions have been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact Turlock PD’s Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.