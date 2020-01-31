Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A suspected DUI crash injured at least two people on Fair Oaks Boulevard Friday evening, CHP said.
According to CHP, the head-on crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Bob Lane, near New York Avenue.
Officers said at least two people were injured in the crash. One sustained major injuries and the other reported minor injuries. One person was transported to an area hospital.
Fair Oaks Boulevard is shut down for the crash investigation.
This is a developing story.