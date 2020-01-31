Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — A suspected pimp is behind bars in Placer County as a result of a three-month human trafficking and pimping investigation by the Auburn Police Department.
Auburn police say Ivy Jones was arrested at a Sacramento apartment complex on Friday on pimping and pandering charges.
Investigators say the human trafficking and pimping operation began in October 2019. Two women were taken into custody during the investigation on prostitution and pimping charges.
That arrest led investigators to Ivy Jones, the man they believe was the women’s pimp.
Jones was arrested with the help of the Sacramento County Probation Department. He is being held at the Placer County Jail in Auburn on $265,000 bail.