STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say a 13-year-old was shot in Stockton on Monday evening.
The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. at March Lane and Holiday Drive, police said.
Police said the 13-year-old victim was alert and conscious when first responders arrived at the scene. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are.
No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story.
Correction: A previous version of this article listed the victim as a 14-year-old boy, police have since said the victim is 13.