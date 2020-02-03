SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – School officials say a rumor going around that some students at Inderkum High School have caught coronavirus is just not true.
The Natomas Unified School District said they are aware of a social media post making the rounds recently that claims five Inderkum students were infected with the potentially deadly disease. These claims are completely false, officials say.
“There are NO individuals at Inderkum or, from what we know right now, in the entire Sacramento region, to have been reported with having the virus,” the district wrote in a statement on Monday.
As of Monday, there are only a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US. Health officials say six of those cases are in California, but none are in Sacramento County.
US officials have issued a level 4 travel advisory, warning people against going to China.
More than 17,000 people are estimated to have been infected by the coronavirus in China. More than 360 in China have died from the virus, officials say.