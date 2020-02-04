VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in Vacaville after he was found in possession of a stolen pickup truck, police say.
The arrest happened Monday night. Vacaville police say, just before 6 p.m., an Automated License Plate Reader spotted a vehicle in the Nut Tree Parkway area that had been reported stolen out of Santa Rosa.
Officers responded and found the truck parked in a lot off Harbison Drive. They noticed how the truck looked like how it had its U-Haul decals scratched off.
A man was spotted walking away from the truck. That’s when officers jumped into action and took him into custody.
The man has been identified as 44-year-old Santa Rosa resident Clinton Melton.
Police say drug paraphernalia was found in the truck. Melton was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and a probation violation.