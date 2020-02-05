SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say a wanted car burglary suspect rappelled down his second-story apartment with a rope to try and escape – but he didn’t get far.
The sheriff’s office says a suspect was recently caught on multiple cameras breaking into cars in the north Sacramento County area.
In one burglary, the man broke into a truck and stole a 12-gauge shotgun. He then used the garage remote to open the door and steal tools inside. He then broke into a second car and stole a number of items, but left behind something important: his cellphone.
Detectives were able to track down the suspect’s address with the cellphone and found he was on active searchable probation.
A probation search was organized for the suspect’s apartment. But when deputies showed up to his second-story apartment, he threw a rope out his window and tried to rappel down.
The man was immediately met by a detective and sheriff K9 Jedi and taken into custody.