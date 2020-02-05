  • CBS13On Air

FOOTHILL FARMS

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – School officials say a report of a student in possession of a gun on campus prompted a lockdown at Foothill High on Wednesday.

In a message sent to parents after the lockdown, Principal Heather King wrote that a student reported that another student had a weapon.

Twin Rivers police responded and the student was quickly taken into custody.

King notes that a weapon was never used to threaten other students during the incident.

The lockdown was lifted just after 1 p.m.

