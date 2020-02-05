LODI (CBS13) – City officials are warning residents about a possible mountain lion sighting near the Lodi Lake Wilderness Area.
According to the City of Lodi Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services department, two people in the Woodbridge area reported seeing a mountain lion on Tuesday.
Both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and animal control have also received multiple mountain lion reports over the past few weeks, Lodi officials say.
The Lodi Lake Wilderness Area is a popular hiking trail that follows the Mokelumne River north of the city. Mountain lion sightings are not unheard of in the area, with another sighting being reported most recently in November 2019.
Officials urge residents to use caution if they venture into the nature area.