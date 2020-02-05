MANTECA (CBS13) — Officials say ATMS in Manteca, Lodi and Modesto have been severely damaged by explosive devices in recent weeks.
Manteca police say the suspect in one of the cases took an undisclosed amount of money from an ATM and in another case, the device burned the ATM but the suspect was not able to get any money. Police say in Lodi, the device was not initiated, and nothing happened.
On Sunday, Modesto police reported a similar incident at an ATM and identified 32-year-old Rangel Hernandez as a possible suspect. Hernandez was detained by an undercover Manteca detective on Wednesday.
Investigators from Manteca and Modesto found evidence linking Hernandez to the devices used in San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on burglary and explosives-related charges. Hernandez will also be booked in San Joaquin County.
Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Sergeant Gregg Beall at 209-456-8164.