STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say dozens of pounds of methamphetamine was found in a man’s car after a traffic stop on Interstate 5.
According to California Highway Patrol, the traffic stop happened at an unspecified part of Stanislaus County.
An officer pulled over a sedan for a traffic enforcement stop. K9 Pakito was helping with the stop and alerted his handler to a possible stash of illegal drugs inside the car.
As was soon discovered, the driver had about 85 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.
The man, only identified as a 24-year-old West Sacramento resident at this point, was arrested. He’s facing felony charges of possession and transportation of meth.
No other people were in the car at the time, CHP says.