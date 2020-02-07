WOODLAND (CBS13) – The suspects who stole a car from a Woodland dealership early Friday morning managed to get away after officers had to break off their chase, police say.
The incident happened at the Hoblit Dodge dealership on Main Street.
One car stolen for Hoblit Dealership in Woodland. Woodland PD chased car at high rate of speed down Main St before backing off. PD will now view Security video. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @cris_bruton @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/T4f2USyZnQ
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 7, 2020
Woodland police say it appears suspects in two cars pulled up to the dealership. Several suspects then got out and stole a car.
Officers were alerted and quickly got to the scene and engaged the suspects in a high-speed chase down Main Street. However, police say they had to break off the chase and the suspects got away.
Investigators will now be looking at security cameras to help try and identify the suspects.
Police note that it’s not clear if a newer car or one waiting in a drop-off lot was stolen.