SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – There is a new video of a wild pursuit through Solano and Contra Costa Counties.
The CHP helicopter was overhead as a pair of teen carjacking suspects sped down Interstate 780 in Vallejo, and across the Benicia Bridge into Contra Costa County.
The stolen pickup later turned back toward Vallejo but the chase came to an abrupt end when the driver sped into a curve and rolled the truck over.
Two 17-year-olds — a male from Benicia and a female from Vallejo — were arrested.