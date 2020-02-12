Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in Rancho Cordova after a woman was found dead inside her home.
According to police, a man in his 20s called 911 just before 5 p.m., telling dispatchers that his girlfriend was unresponsive and had been in a physical altercation earlier in the day.
Responding officers found the unresponsive woman at the home on the 3600 block of Manzanola Way and began CPR. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
A spokesperson said the boyfriend was detained and a search warrant was served at the house Wednesday night.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.