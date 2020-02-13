SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was found guilty of two counts of sex trafficking in Sacramento on Wednesday.
The court found Jaquorey Rashawn Carter, 24, of one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
According to court records, Carter targeted vulnerable young women between 2013 and Oct. 2018 to work as prostitutes for his financial benefit. As part of his operation, he put females in motel rooms to engage in prostitution in Sacramento, Stockton, Oakland, Sunnyvale, and Santa Ana.
Beginning in 2013, he recruited two 14-year-olds from Sacramento to work for him in Oakland. The girls ultimately went home to Sacramento, but court records reveal one of the girls continued to work as a prostitute for Carter through 2018.
Around Sept. 2018, law enforcement found Carter controlled the prostitution of a 19-year-old female in Sacramento and throughout California through threats of force and coercion.
In that same month, a judge authorized the wiretap of Carter’s cellphone and intercepted calls showing Carter actively recruited, harbored, transported, and managed several women who were engaged in prostitution around the state. Carter also threatened to hurt the women he managed.
Carter faces up to life in prison and is due back in court for sentencing on May 4.