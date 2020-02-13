



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man is in Placer County Jail in connection to the 1985 murder of Jane Hylton.

Michael Green is in custody facing a murder charge. El Dorado County Sheriff Deputies arrested him outside his home across from Maidu Park on Tuesday.

His booking photo shows a face of confusion and age. At 51-years-old, Green’s gray beard stands out as a symbol for the passage of time.

The El Dorado County District Attorney says Green was only a teenager when Hylton was murdered in El Dorado Hills.

He has been living free as another man, while Ricky Davis was wrongfully prosecuted and convicted of the murder. Davis was freed Thursday when a DNA test showed he was not the killer and led investigators to Green.

Neighbors say Green has spent much of his life in his parent’s suburban Roseville home or living in a home next door caring for his parents as they’ve grown old.

Norm Bartlet says Green seemed to know everyone on the block.

“Yeah, that’s a shocker,” Bartlet said. “He was talkative, that’s all I can say. He seemed friendly. He’d been on this block, I think he told me since he was a kid. I think he said he was quote a ‘lifer.'”

Neighbor Alan Bartley called Green a regular guy.

“I can imagine a person doing something as a teenager and saying ‘oh my god, what did I do,’ and burying it for the rest of his life. I mean, not very good to let somebody else go to jail for it,” Bartley said.

Now a secret exposed in a three-decades-old murder. Green is expected to be extradited to El Dorado County within days.