SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who hit and killed a person in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, a passerby found a person’s body on Florin Road near Kara Drive and Power Inn Road around 2 a.m.

Officers say they do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time, but are actively searching the area for any clues that could lead to a possible arrest.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact south Sacramento CHP.

