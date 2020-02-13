STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after police say he tried to kidnap a woman as she was pumping gas in Stockton.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven station along the 2600 block of West March Lane.
Stockton police say the 22-year-old woman was pumping gas when the suspect went up to her. He then allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and tried to pull her away with him.
Police say the woman was able to drive away and call 911.
Officers then got to the scene and tried to detain the suspect, but he resisted. A Taser had to be deployed, police say, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Kevin Fountain. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest.