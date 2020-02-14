Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man Friday of the 2012 first-degree murder of another man at a Sacramento motel, the Sacramento County District Attorney said.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man Friday of the 2012 first-degree murder of another man at a Sacramento motel, the Sacramento County District Attorney said.
Michael Nunally, 35, faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison for his role in the murder of Kaster Tezino on Sept. 25, 2012, in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on the 2000 block of Arden Way.
MORE: Two Arrested For Murder In Motel 6 Shooting Last Month
The district attorney said Nunally was seeking revenge for an assault he believed Tezino was responsible for and lured him to the motel. The two talked and when Tezino turned away, Nunally shot him in the back, killing him, officials said.
Nunally is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10 at 9 a.m.