MODESTO (CBS13) — A man who got out of his vehicle on the highway in Modesto is dead after being struck by an oncoming big rig on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP said the collision happened just before 9 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Hammett Road.
Emergency responders located an unnamed male victim, 42, of Modesto, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.
Investigators said the man was sitting in his van parked along the east shoulder of the highway in the area of the crash. Jatinder Singh, 41, of Ferndale, Wash., was driving the big rig in the northbound slow lane approaching the man, CHP said.
Authorities said the man exited his vehicle, for reasons unknown, and entered the traffic lanes and was struck by the big rig, which came to rest slightly further up the road along the east shoulder.
CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.