FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — One man and one teenage boy were arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that occurred in Fairfield, police said.
The Fairfield Police Department said they served a search warrant at around 7 in the morning at an address on the 1200 block of Gulf Drive.
Police said the search warrant was the culmination of a weeks-long investigative effort and was conducted to gather evidence and arrest those responsible for a shooting that happened two weeks prior on N. Texas Street.
Arrested were Chester Landers, 40, and a male juvenile, 16. The name of the teenager has not been released.
No further details on the shooting were released.