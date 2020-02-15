Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Mariposa County was arrested Saturday in the parking lot of a Modesto Walmart, authorities said.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said Jeron Daniel Roberts, 41, is accused of shooting a victim after the two engaged in a fight in the area of Greeley Hill on Friday.
Roberts was located Saturday morning by police in the Walmart parking lot on McHenry Avenue in Modesto.
Mariposa deputies said Roberts is on active CDC parole, suffers from mental illness and has gang affiliations.
No further information has been released at this time.