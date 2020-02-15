Filed Under:Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A plane landed safely at Sacramento International Airport after losing power on Saturday.

Video from inside the plane, sent to us from a passenger onboard, shows moments after the pilot was able to safely land the plane just outside the airport.

“In my 21 years as a pilot I have never experienced anything like this,” the pilot said over the intercom.

Officials said the plane had electrical issues, but everyone landed safely. No injuries were reported.

