FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The United States chartered plane carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan is on its way to California and is expected to arrive at Travis Air Force Base close to 11 p.m. on Sunday night, officials said.

The CDC said that all travelers from Japan were screened for the novel coronavirus once they planned on getting off of the Diamond Princess ship and again prior to getting on the plane headed for the US.

The CDC also told CBS13 that passengers are being monitored every step of the way even during the flights to Travis AFB and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the destination the plane is headed to after the stop in Fairfield.

Once the plane arrives at Travis AFB, the base says that Americans on the flight are going to be quarantined for 14 days.

A Diamond Princess spokesperson said 282 individuals on the cruise ship tested positive for the new virus, with 46 of those being Americans.

A Travis Air Force Base spokesperson said that this latest group of evacuees will not be housed in the same hotel on base as those from Wuhan.

CBS13 spoke with Matthew Smith, who’s from Sacramento and is on the Diamond Princess with his wife. Smith said watching the folks from the cruise ship disembark for the flight to the US was something he couldn’t believe.

“To see all of the Japanese military and all people in the different sorts of protective gear, and to think you’re at the center of this world story, worldwide attention, nothing less than completely surreal is my sentiment,” Smith said.

Smith and his wife told CBS13 that they chose not to get on the flight to the US, saying that they are confident in the quarantine going on in Japan on the Diamond Princess. Smith said they expect to have that quarantine lifted in the next couple of days.