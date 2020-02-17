SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) – A vegetation fire in the Tahoe National Forest has burned about 120 acres on Monday, authorities say.
The fire is burning north of Flippini Road, north of the community of Sierraville.
There is 1-way traffic control on Highway 49 north of Flippini Rd in Sierra County due to a vegetation fire. No ETO @CHP_Truckee @CAL_FIRE #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/ZNHk3mt9Et
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 17, 2020
Exactly what caused the fire is unclear.
Cal Fire says, as of 2:50 p.m., the fire has burned about 120 acres. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and Placer County are helping in the fire fight.
Part of Highway 49 is on one-way traffic control in the area due to the fire.
Caltrans doesn’t have an estimate when the road will be back open.
More information to come.
The scanner say a ranchers escaped burn was the origin of this fire !