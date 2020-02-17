TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Officials say the first round of US evacuees from the coronavirus-hit region of China who were flown to Travis Air Force Base earlier in February will be departing on Tuesday.
The people departing are part of the more than 170 passengers and crew who were flown to the base back on Feb. 5 and quarantined.
The departure comes as more evacuees, this time 300 people who were on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, arrive back in the US.
A plane carrying some of those travelers landed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield overnight. Another plane carrying evacuees landed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
While 14 passengers have tested positive for the virus, it’s unclear how many are at Travis AFB. Officials say they did not have those test results when they left the cruise ship.
None of those passengers in that first evacuation flight quarantined at Travis AFB tested positive for the coronavirus.