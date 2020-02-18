NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — There is a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Napa County.
The patient was on a flight full of evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan that touched down at Travis Air Force Base on Monday.
The patient who tested positive for the virus is in isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Officials say the patient tested positive for the virus in Japan but has not yet experienced any symptoms.
A second patient with symptoms is under investigation at the hospital. That patient has not tested positive for the virus.
Neither of the patients are Napa Valley residents.
Officials say seven of the cruise ship passengers flown to Travis needed testing or hospitalization. Five of those seven were taken to hospitals in Solano County. The two patients were taken to Napa County because of the limited number of isolation beds in Solano County.