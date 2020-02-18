DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis DMV office will be holding a special “REAL ID Saturday” this weekend for people who have yet to get their new license.
Starting October 1, 2020, people will not be allowed to use their old driver’s license or state-issued identification to either fly domestically or enter secure federal facilities. People who want to continue to use their license have to get a REAL ID-compliant card.
To make it easier for people to apply for a California REAL ID, several DMV offices across the state will be having a day where they will be dedicated exclusively to processing those applications.
Applicants will be able to stop by the select offices without an appointment on Saturday, but the REAL ID application must be completed online before coming in.
The Davis DMV will be the only office in our area open on Saturday offering this special focus on REAL ID applications.
Don’t forget to bring the required documents if you’re going in for a REAL ID:
- One proof of Identity – Original or Certified (Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)
- One proof of Social Security number (Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)
- Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address – Paper documents required. (Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)
The application can be found and completed here.