SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car in south Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and 47th Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

While the car involved had noticeable damage to its windshield, investigators say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital suffering from only minor injuries.

