ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police say they have cleaned up more than a dozen homeless camps that had popped up along freeways in Rocklin.
The clean-up came after a nearly month-long effort by police to reach out to homeless people who had started camping in the greenbelt area between China Garden Road and the Interstate 80/Highway 65 interchange.
Rocklin police say, three weeks ago, officers from their Homeless Outreach Team canvassed the area to connect the homeless and to county resources.
A week later, officers worked with the private property owners along the greenbelt to mark illegal camps for removal. Any people still in the area were warned about trespassing.
Finally, on Friday, a private cleanup company and officers went out to clear the camps.
In total, police say 18 camps were removed.