SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The CDC confirmed Wednesday there are 12 patients currently being tested for the coronavirus at Nothern California hospitals.
All of the patients came from the infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the CDC said. Five of those patients tested positive for the virus in Japan, and the remaining seven patients showed symptoms either on the flight over or once they landed at Travis Air Force Base.
So far, the CDC said none of the patients showing symptoms have tested positive in the U.S.
Approximately 500 passengers on that cruise ship were allowed to disembark on Wednesday in Japan. They were quarantined for two weeks as the ship was docked, but the virus kept spreading. Officials said 621 passengers tested positive for Coronavirus by the time the quarantine ended.
None of the passengers who stayed on the ship will be allowed back in the U.S. for another two weeks.