



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Call it Kings fan frustration: Some Kings fans are now donating money to a ‘Gofundme’ website to pay for a billboard telling Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and GM Vlade Divac’s to step down.

The Kings are on track to miss the playoffs for the 14th year in a row.

“The playoffs are out of the question at this point,” Kings fan Kencell Nixon said. “The last time the Kings went to the playoffs? Gosh, I had to be about eight years old. That’s generous. Seven or eight years old.”

The faint memories of Kings playoffs have now led to a bold plan by one group of fans to rent a billboard with a message reading: ‘Enough is enough’ ‘Step Down Vivek.’ ‘Take Vlade with You.’ ‘#Vivekmustgo’

The fan group created a ‘Gofundme’ page and has collected $1,400 in donations so far, approximately half their goal. The group wants to raise enough money for their billboard to be up for one week in March. They do not have a specific billboard location identified.

READ: Father Accidentally Shoots Adult Son During Violent Custody Exchange

Michael Mueck is a frustrated Kings fan who donated money to the cause, granted it was only $10.

“Initially when it started, I think it was like a ‘haha’ thing, and then when someone took the reins, it was like, ‘oh ok, well maybe we’ll do this’ you know,” Mueck said.

Mueck’s frustration boiled over when owner Vivek Ranadive and GM Vlade Divac fired their last head coach Dave Joerger.

“That was it, cause you gave us hope and took it away,” Mueck said.

Bob Vogel sports his original 1985 Kings jacket to games. He says a billboard targeting Ranadive’s efforts, sends the wrong message.

“I mean, he saved the Kings,” Vogel said. “We should be appreciative that we even have a team.”

It’s a Kings fan frenzy. In this city that nearly lost its team. Playoff basketball remains elusive.

The Kings won their game Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125.