PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after police say he rammed his car into the Placerville Big 5 Sporting Goods to get inside, then started ransacking the store.
Police say officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary alarm and multiple broken windows at the Placerville Drive store. The alarm company noted that a person inside the store was claiming to be “Jesus Christ.”
Officers soon confronted a man in who was in front of the store. He was near a car that looked like it was used to ram the front door of the Big 5.
The man went back inside the car, but officers got him out and took him into custody.
Store surveillance cameras confirmed that the man – identified as 32-year-old Georgetown resident Blake Thacker – had rammed the front of the store with his car. Once inside, the man got a hatchet and started smashing a glass display counter before going onto ransack other random parts of the store.
Police also believe Thacker is linked to an incident earlier in the evening where a man reportedly started banging on the doors of the Walmart on Missouri Flat Road. That man allegedly demanded a firearm in order to kill someone.
Thacker has been arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail.