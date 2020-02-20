Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in a Roseville neighborhood on Thursday.
The crash happened near Donner and Sutter avenues late Thursday morning.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles look to have been involved.
One of the vehicles ended up flipped over in the yard of a home. It’s unclear if the home also suffered damage as a result of the crash.
Roseville police say the two people transported after the crash had non-life threatening injuries.
People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.