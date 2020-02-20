  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Weeknd has a date with Sacramento this summer.

The Weeknd announced his 57-date “The After Hours Tour” on Thursday, named after his upcoming album “After Hours.”

Sacramento will be hosting The Weeknd at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 6.

Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are slated as supporting acts for the US leg of the tour.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply