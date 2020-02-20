Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Weeknd has a date with Sacramento this summer.
The Weeknd announced his 57-date “The After Hours Tour” on Thursday, named after his upcoming album “After Hours.”
THE AFTER HOURS TOUR : https://t.co/89YAhPTd9g pic.twitter.com/BOEemiDI85
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 20, 2020
Sacramento will be hosting The Weeknd at the Golden 1 Center on Aug. 6.
Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are slated as supporting acts for the US leg of the tour.
Tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.