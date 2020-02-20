Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are responding to a reported aircraft crash in Yolo County late Thursday morning, but the sheriff’s office says no crash has been confirmed.
Station 30 has been dispatched to AIR Aircraft Crash at CR 31, DAVIS, CA
UNITS: 320 [ENRT], AIRAMB4 [DISP], E30 [ENRT], OESADV [DISP]
02/20/20 @ 11:38
— West Plainfield Fire Department (@WPL30) February 20, 2020
The scene is on County Road 31, near the Yolo County Airport. The West Plainfield Fire Department is one of the agencies responding to the scene.
However, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says all aircraft are accounted for in the area.
Deputies are combing the scene at the moment.
More information to come.