



SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — After four months in the hospital, the CHP officer who was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Sutter County is back home.

It was never a sure thing this day would come. Officer David Gordon was nearly killed in the crash. On Friday he was full of life and surrounded by love.

Gordon was hit while directing traffic after train crossing gates malfunctioned on Highway 99 near Live Oak. It was a scene of broken glass and shattered bones. The 13-year veteran suffered broken arms and legs, a busted pelvis, broken jaw, shoulder blade, and internal bleeding meant his spleen had to be taken out.

Officer David Gordon's Road To Recovery (credit: Tinna Gordon)

The fact that he is now taking steps is beyond words. Leaving UC Davis Medical Center, Gordon was wheeled through the doors before standing tall and stretching his once mangled legs for a crowd of loud and proud law enforcement and hospital staff that lined the exit.

A stretch limo was gassed up and ready to go, ready to take him home.

“This is the most incredible day for our area and for the CHP,” Captain Julie Harding said. “When you see Dave come in here day one over four months ago, and you see him today — it’s a miraculous change.”

It’s a change that was driven by his will to survive, fueled by family — his wife and two children who helped lift him up — as well as his brothers and sisters in law enforcement who helped guide his steps.

One law enforcement support called it “a turnout I was certainly proud of, that’s for sure.”

There was a great outpouring of love from strangers who stopped to salute Officer Gordon’s release from the hospital, sending chills and warming hearts.

“[I] just want to say God bless him, God bless his family,” a bystander said. “And, you know, we’re just praying for him.”

Officer Gordon and his family didn’t want to speak to media on Friday, opting instead to soak it all in and quietly thank everyone for their incredible support.