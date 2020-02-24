SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tool has announced a new tour that will stretch into summer – and Sacramentans will be getting a chance to see them.
The band has been touring Australia and is fresh off their first new album in more than a decade.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Coming June 22… TOOL! 🤘 Tickets on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/CbYuqH7XsL
— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) February 24, 2020
On Monday, Tool announced 28 new North American dates to their tour. Sacramento has a date with Tool on June 22 at the Golden 1 Center.
The band “The Acid Helps” is slated as the opener for the Sacramento date.
Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.
Tool’s show is the latest in a string of major acts booked at the Golden 1 Center in 2020. Previous announced concerts include Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Cher.