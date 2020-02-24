  • CBS13On Air

SONORA


SONORA (CBS13) — A 39-year-old Columbia woman was arrested on Saturday night after being pulled over for registration violations.

The loaded .22 caliber Derringer pistol Sonora police found in Teresa Abreo’s vehicle.

Police say Teresa M. Abreo was pulled over around 9 p.m. Saturday and found to be on Tuolumne County probation. The officer also found a loaded .22 caliber Derringer pistol in her vehicle.

Abreo has previous felony convictions, which bars her from having firearms in California. She was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a loaded firearm in a public place, and displaying false evidence of vehicle registration.

