SONORA (CBS13) — A 39-year-old Columbia woman was arrested on Saturday night after being pulled over for registration violations.
Police say Teresa M. Abreo was pulled over around 9 p.m. Saturday and found to be on Tuolumne County probation. The officer also found a loaded .22 caliber Derringer pistol in her vehicle.
Abreo has previous felony convictions, which bars her from having firearms in California. She was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, having a loaded firearm in a public place, and displaying false evidence of vehicle registration.