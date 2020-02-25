SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make it easier for people to have their bodies composted after they die.
AB 2592 was introduced by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday.
The bill would amend existing law to allow people to have the option of putting their bodies in a specialized composting vessel. The bodies would then be allowed to naturally turn into a nutrient-dense soil.
Families would then get that soil back and have the option of a more environmentally-friendly burial.
“With climate change and sea-level rise as very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposition that won’t contribute emissions into our atmosphere,” Asem. Garcia said in a statement about the bill’s introduction.
According to National Funeral Directors Association statistics, about two-thirds of Californians choose cremation over a traditional burial – a process that, while conserving cemetery space, also releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Asem. Garcia said one company, Recompose, is looking to make body composting available to Californians by as soon as 2021.