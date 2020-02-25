STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton’s request to improve McKinley Park has been approved.
The city will receive $8.5 million in Prop. 68 funding, the maximum amount of money available from the state for a single project.
Planned improvements include a renovation of the pool, improved lighting and landscaping, new athletic courts and sports fields, a new playground, and new picnic sites.
The pool was closed in 2017 due to vandalism. Other parts of the park have fallen into disrepair. The tennis and basketball courts are cracked and the playing fields are not landscaped.
McKinley Park is the largest municipal park in South Stockton and home to a Community Center which offers a boxing program, martial arts, and summer camps. The Community Center is operated by the Stockton Police Youth Activities League.