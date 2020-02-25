  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) – A new study has ranked Stockton as one of the least “hardest-working” cities in America.

Stockton came in at number 104 in the new WalletHub study released on Monday, which looked at 116 of the largest cities in the US and took into account factors like employment rate and average weekly work hours.

Only 12 other cities got a lower ranking than Stockton – including Fresno, which was ranked even lower at 109.

Sacramento didn’t fare much better in WalletHub’s calculations, coming in a few spots above Stockton at 96.

San Francisco’s score landed it as one of the top two hardest-working cities. Anchorage, which got the highest rating, and Virginia Beach rounded out the top three. Detroit came in dead last on the list.

Read the rest of the study here.

