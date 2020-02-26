Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large paint spill made a mess of things on Business 80 late Wednesday morning.
The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway, near Arden Way.
NB Business 80 near Arden Way, large paint spilling blocking multiple lanes. Seek alternate route. @CHPNSac @CHP_Valley pic.twitter.com/toU37eVfvP
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 26, 2020
Exactly who spilled the paint is unclear, but multiple lanes were blocked due to the mess.
Caltrans says all lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m.
Drivers should take note of workers still on the shoulder cleaning up the rest of the mess.