SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make department stores stop segregating their children’s products aisles by gender.
AB 2826 was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) last week.
The bill would fine department stores in California if they keep their sales floor separated between boys and girls items. Under the law, stores would have to keep similar products – like childcare items, clothing and toys – together in a gender-neutral undivided area.
Low’s bill argues “unjustified differences” have prompted many similar products to be marketed to either boys or girls. The bill aims to highlight the similarities and make it easier for consumers to compare products.
Only department stores with 500 or more employees would need to desegregate their aisles under the bill.
Stores that don’t follow the proposed law would face a penalty of $1,000.
If passed, the bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.