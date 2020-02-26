DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis graduate students are set to go on a grading strike for the winter quarter on Thursday.
The teaching assistants say they will be withholding grades until a cost of living adjustment is made to their pay. The Davis graduate students are the third group to join the strike, following the footsteps of TA’s at UC Santa Cruz and UC Santa Barbara.
READ: UC Davis Veterinarian Returns From Australia After Treating Burned Wildlife
While the grade strike can cause frustration for many students, some say they don’t have an issue with it.
“I think that what they’re fighting for is truly deserved, so if that means my grade is going to be withheld, I’m completely okay with that,” fourth-year student Cinthia Valdivia said.
UC Davis said it welcomes further dialogue with the teaching assistants.