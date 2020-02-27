SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Colleges in the area are ramping up cleaning efforts in light of the newly confirmed case of the novel coronavirus being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

CBS13 learned on Thursday that several UC Davis students are self-isolating as a precautionary measure, while one person being tested for the coronavirus. This comes as other community colleges in the Los Rios district report students being exposed to the virus.

American River College announced a student who works as a medical professional off-campus was exposed to a person who has since tested positive for the coronavirus. That student returned to campus after the exposure. The same happened at Cosumnes River College.

“It alarmed me a little bit,” a CRC staffer said.

A Sacramento City College student was also exposed but did not return to school, Los Rios Community College District officials said. Even though there is no indication campus members are at risk, all three students will be under self-quarantine for 14 days. Some students say that’s the scary part.

“People could have gotten it from that one person and not know for 2 weeks and be spreading it for 2 weeks to different classes. Who knows?” Aurora Allen said.

Earlier in the day, UC Davis announced one of their students was being tested for the coronavirus by the CDC. That student and two roommates, although asymptomatic, are self-isolating as a precautionary measure. They all live in Kearney hall.

“It’s caused a lot of chaos,” said Allison Lewallen. “Now everyone is scared to talk with each other or go near each other.”

Lewallen says the dorm is on edge. Some students are wearing masks and all are washing hands more.

Andy Fell, a UC Davis spokesman, said, “The health of our students is always a concern and the last month or so student housing has upped their cleaning protocols and increased sanitizing protocols now they are doing sanitizing on a daily basis.”

Community colleges say additional cleaning protocols are in place now as well but did not explain exactly what.