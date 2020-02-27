



— Solano County Public Health officials are tracing the steps of a resident now diagnosed as the first patient in the U.S. who contracted the coronavirus from an unknown source.

The Solano County Public Health Department declared a local emergency in response to the diagnosis after learning the patient did not travel overseas or come into direct contact with an infected individual.

“This patient at this point, we don’t know where this patient was exposed,” Solano County Health Officer Doctor Bela Matyas said.

A total of 84 healthcare workers who came into contact with the patient at VacaValley Hospital have been sent home for self-monitoring.

Matyas said several family and co-workers of the patient have also been isolated or quarantined for 14 days.

“We are interacting with every one of those individuals multiple times daily, to make sure that their needs are met, to make sure that they aren’t developing signs or symptoms of the disease,” Matyas said.

Click Here For More Of CBS13’s Coverage On The Novel Coronavirus

Ths new coronavirus case was announced as Solano County’s Travis Air Force Base was named one of several U.S military bases housing American evacuees exposed to the virus through overseas travel.

Matyas said despite the proximity to the new case, there is no connection between the base’s mission and this new patient.

“If everybody on base were doing a horrible job and were wandering around our community they never would have encountered this person,” Matyas said. “So there’s just no logical way to draw that conclusion.”

Sisters Tia and Leigh Bellalda live in Fairfield. They are now wearing masks in fear of the coronavirus.

“It’s very concerning,” Tia Bellalda said.

“They said it doesn’t [protect you], but it makes me feel a little better wearing it,” Leigh Bellalda said.

The newly diagnosed patient was first admitted to VacaValley Hospital early last week and spent three days at the hospital before her condition worsened and she was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19th.

Solano County Public Health officials would not comment on her current condition.