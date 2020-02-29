Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A 1-year-old infant is dead and 6 others injured following a house fire in Modesto on Saturday, a spokesperson with the Modesto Fire Department said.
A Modesto Fire spokesperson told CBS13 crews responded to a structure fire at around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Firefighters located several people outside of the building who told them two people were still inside of the burning home, with one being a small child.
Modesto Fire said the child was pronounced dead at the scene and 6 others were treated with 3 taken to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. No further information has been released.