ARDEN (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a driver who left the scene after crashing into a building in the Arden area on Sunday evening.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. along the 900 block of Fulton Avenue — which is near a State Farm insurance building.
There is no suspect or vehicle information available at this time. CHP said the building sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash should contact CHP.