STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested Saturday accused of burglarizing an East Stockton business, authorities said.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were alerted to the burglary during the early hours of Saturday. Through the use of surveillance equipment, deputies were able to spot two men inside of the business.
One of the suspects, Stephen Jones, 49, ran as soon as deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
After several attempts to call Jones out from hiding in the area, the sheriff’s office said a K9 was sent out to search for Jones — who was found laying on the ground and arrested.
Deputies said they located several vehicles in the surrounding area that had been broken into, but did not directly connect this to Jones. Jones was confirmed as the burglary suspect when law enforcement located a piece of personal property he left behind at the scene. There is no word on the potential second suspect.
Jones received treatment at a local hospital and was booked into the county jail upon release, where he faces multiple burglary charges.